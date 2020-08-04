Apollo Investment (AINV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.95%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

