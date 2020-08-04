Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

