Capreit (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Capreit (TSE:CAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$216.06 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

