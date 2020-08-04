PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

PBFX opened at $9.58 on Monday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 128.10% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 67.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

