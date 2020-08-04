Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBI. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $9,559,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.6% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,008,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 749,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 634,935 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Total Return

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.