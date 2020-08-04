Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEI. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 149.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

