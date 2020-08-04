ValuEngine Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plains GP by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.