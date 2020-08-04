ValuEngine Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to Strong Sell

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.
PAGP opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $23.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Plains GP by 21.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plains GP by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
