Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 513.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

