Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 17,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

