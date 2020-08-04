Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORC. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,628,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 686,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 103,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,428 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

