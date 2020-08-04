ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.12 on Monday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $25,601,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ONEOK by 129.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 1,127,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

