ValuEngine Lowers Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Sell

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:OEC opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $636.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

