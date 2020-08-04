Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of OI opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $25,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

