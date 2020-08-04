Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.
OC opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.