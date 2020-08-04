Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.