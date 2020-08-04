NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

