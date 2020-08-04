Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $7.75 on Monday. Navigator has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $432.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Navigator by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

