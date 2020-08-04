Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of MTW opened at $10.87 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $375.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

