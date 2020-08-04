NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $479.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,891 shares of company stock worth $526,604 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 220,438 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

