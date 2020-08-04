National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

