Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.46. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

