Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
Nielsen stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.20.
Nielsen Company Profile
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.
