Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

