Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NRP stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.08). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 282,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

