National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Bank by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in National Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.