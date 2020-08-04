Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MCS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marcus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Marcus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

