M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $42.44 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth $98,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

