Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MTOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

MTOR stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 33.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 601,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 150,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $7,596,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

