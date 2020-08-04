MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

