Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $103.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,900 shares of company stock worth $6,270,121. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

