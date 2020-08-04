M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTB. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 82,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

