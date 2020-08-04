Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moog in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moog has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

