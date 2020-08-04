MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.91 on Monday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after buying an additional 1,574,914 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,134,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 143,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

