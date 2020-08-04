ValuEngine Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Strong Sell

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $104.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

