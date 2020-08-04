MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of MTG opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

