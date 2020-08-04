McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.
McKesson stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,773,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
