McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

McKesson stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,669,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,773,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

