Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE MCB opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $487,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 107.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

McKesson Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
McKesson Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine
Metropolitan Bank Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Metropolitan Bank Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Macerich Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Macerich Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
LTC Properties Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
LTC Properties Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Lowers Laredo Petroleum to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Lowers Laredo Petroleum to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report