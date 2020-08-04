Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE MCB opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $487,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 107.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

