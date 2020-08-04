Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of MAC opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macerich will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Macerich by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Macerich by 5.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

