LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.
Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.
Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.