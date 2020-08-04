LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

