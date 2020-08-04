ValuEngine Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Strong Sell

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 4.20. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.