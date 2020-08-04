Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Fortis stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,292,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

