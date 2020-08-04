Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

NYSE FND opened at $68.05 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

