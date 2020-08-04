SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

