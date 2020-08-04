Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,629 shares of company stock worth $5,105,761. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Myokardia by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 11.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myokardia by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

