ValuEngine Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $110.40 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

