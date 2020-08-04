Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MSBI opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,960 shares of company stock worth $285,077 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

