Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Analyst Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

