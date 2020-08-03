Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $301.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

