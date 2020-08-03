CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after buying an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after acquiring an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after purchasing an additional 317,839 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.87 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

