Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 725 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $196.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

