Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

SWK opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

