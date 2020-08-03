CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $979,000 Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAR opened at $142.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $177.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

